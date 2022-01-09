Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day moving average is $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,760. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

