PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

