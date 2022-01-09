Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 171,586 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

