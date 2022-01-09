Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $431,382,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $370.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.