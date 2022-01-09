Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,148 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

