BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

