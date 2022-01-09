BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $57.37 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

