BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

