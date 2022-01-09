BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,954 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

