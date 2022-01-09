Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

