Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.