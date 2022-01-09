Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $353.82 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.