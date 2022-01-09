Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

