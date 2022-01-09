BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

