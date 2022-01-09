BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,703 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

DISCA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

