BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.74. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

