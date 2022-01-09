Tdam USA Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.