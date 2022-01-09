MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MDWD opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

