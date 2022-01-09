NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

