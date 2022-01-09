Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lifted to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

