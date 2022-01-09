Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPDI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $10.06 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

