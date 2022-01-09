WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after buying an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

