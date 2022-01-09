Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SWK opened at $189.29 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $168.77 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

