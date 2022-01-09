South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 477,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.