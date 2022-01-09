Keybank National Association OH Has $916,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

ULTA opened at $397.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

