Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.78 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

