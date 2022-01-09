Keybank National Association OH Acquires 186 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

