Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $166.19 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

