Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

