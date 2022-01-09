Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

