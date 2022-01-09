Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,730 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

