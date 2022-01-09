Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 34,567 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

