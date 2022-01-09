ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.43% of ModivCare worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

