Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.43

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.43 and traded as high as $42.31. Sunoco shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 364,661 shares trading hands.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

