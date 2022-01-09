Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $133.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

