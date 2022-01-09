Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.29

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.29 and traded as high as C$51.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$50.63, with a volume of 1,299,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.32.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Éric Boyko purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

