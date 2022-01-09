Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Trading Up 0.5%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

