Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 43,809 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

