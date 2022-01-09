Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.34. 1,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000.

