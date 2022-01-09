Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 1,228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.4 days.

GLCNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLCNF opened at $5.40 on Friday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.