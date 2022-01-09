Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

