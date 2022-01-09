Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $814,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,483 shares of company stock worth $16,618,400. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 99.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 55.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

