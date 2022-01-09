Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.15 on Friday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $3,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

