Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $385.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.