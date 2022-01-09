Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

