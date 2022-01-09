Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.80 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

