NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.98% of NexGen Energy worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.