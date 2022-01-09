Roger Adsett Sells 3,068 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of INSM stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 374.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
