Roger Adsett Sells 3,068 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 374.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

