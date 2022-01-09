Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

