Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of LMNL opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.